China specifies rules for copyright ownership

(Xinhua)    14:13, November 17, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top court has issued a guideline on copyright protection, specifying the rules for claiming copyright ownership of a work.

Natural persons, legal persons and unincorporated organizations who sign their names in a work, performance or sound recording shall have the copyright ownership or ownership of the rights related to the copyright, according to the guideline issued by the Supreme People's Court.

Disputes over authorship should be solved based on factors including the nature, type and form of a work, it said.

The guideline also called for a precise definition of the type of a work according to the Copyright Law and proper handling of new types of cases, such as those involving sports game live streaming and infringement of data protection.

