Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft docks with ISS

(Xinhua)    13:16, November 17, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The SpaceX Crew Dragon docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday in its first crew rotation mission, according to the live stream from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The Crew Dragon automatically docked with the ISS at about 11:01 p.m. EST Monday (0401 GMT Tuesday), about 27 hours and a half after its launch from historic Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft's first operational crew mission carried four astronauts to the ISS for a six-month stay.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York