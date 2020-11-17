SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft docks with ISS

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The SpaceX Crew Dragon docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday in its first crew rotation mission, according to the live stream from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
The Crew Dragon automatically docked with the ISS at about 11:01 p.m. EST Monday (0401 GMT Tuesday), about 27 hours and a half after its launch from historic Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday.
The Crew Dragon spacecraft's first operational crew mission carried four astronauts to the ISS for a six-month stay.
