Red lines remain unchanged in talks with EU: senior UK official

LONDON, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A senior British official said Monday that the country's red lines remain unchanged in future relationship negotiations with the European Union (EU), as the two sides continued their talks in Brussels this week.

"Our red lines haven't changed and we're preparing for whatever the outcome is," British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News on Monday.

"Of course, our preference is to get a deal and that is open to the Europeans if they choose to make the progress that's needed," he said.

Echoing Hancock, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged more realism from the EU.

"Although there has been some progress in recent days, there is much work to be done and time is very short," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"So, if we are to make further progress in the coming days, we need to see more realism from the EU on what it means for the UK to be an independent state," the spokesman said.

British chief negotiator David Frost said Sunday on twitter that the only deal that's possible is one that is compatible with "our sovereignty and takes back control of our laws, our trade, and our waters."

"That has been our consistent position from the start and I will not be changing it," he noted upon arrival in Brussels for another round of negotiations with the EU.

"There has been some progress in a positive direction in recent days...We will work to build on these and get an overall agreement if we can," he added.

A video summit of EU leaders, slated for Nov. 19 to discuss the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, is now viewed in Brussels as the final deadline for a draft Brexit deal, according to The Guardian newspaper.

Britain and the EU started their lengthy and bumpy post-Brexit talks in March after Britain ended its EU membership on Jan. 31, trying to secure a future trade deal before the Brexit transition period expires. Serious divergences remain in level playing field, governance and fisheries, among others, after rounds of talks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said in early November that both sides would "redouble" their efforts following a phone conversation.

The two leaders had phone conversations several times instead of face-to-face discussions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain, like such countries as China, Germany, Russia and the United States, is racing against time to develop and try coronavirus vaccines.