China to select more platforms for online charity

(Xinhua)    09:34, November 17, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will designate more online platforms to promote programs and raise funds for charity organizations, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said in a statement Monday.

The platforms will be picked from those which are influential and enjoy credibility on the Internet and in the charity sector, the ministry said, adding that operators of these platforms should qualify for Internet information services.

Applicants have been asked to submit applications before Dec. 10 and finalists will be made public by the ministry after review and evaluation.

Online philanthropy has become popular in China as many believe it offers more convenience and transparency compared to traditional methods of donating.

China has 7,169 registered charity organizations with 172 million volunteers across the country. Information on over 3.9 million volunteer projects has been made public and volunteers have rendered more than 2.19 billion hours of service.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

