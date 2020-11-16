Marble head of ancient Greek sculpture unearthed during roadworks in Athens

ATHENS, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The marble head of an ancient Greek sculpture was unearthed during roadworks in central Athens, the Greek Culture and Sports Ministry announced Sunday.

The head depicting Hermes, a deity considered the messenger of the Gods and protector of travelers and merchants among others in ancient Greek mythology, was found by construction workers of the municipality of Athens on Friday in Aiolou street close to the Acropolis hill, according to an e-mailed press release.

The marble item, traced only 1.3 meters below the ground and in good condition, is considered to be dated to the end of the 4th or early 3rd century BC, according to Greek archaeologists.

They believe that it was part of a Herma column, which was often located on crossroads and used as signposts and boundary markers in ancient Greece, the press statement explained.

The item has been transferred to an Antiquities Ephorate warehouse.