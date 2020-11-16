Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of eight imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland Sunday, the commission said in its daily report. Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Sichuan, two in Guangdong, and one each in Shanxi, Jiangsu and Shaanxi.

Sunday also saw one new suspected case recorded in Shanghai, who had arrived from outside the mainland. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 3,701 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,348 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 353 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

Nineteen COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday, according to the report.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,346 by Sunday, including 374 still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,338 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by Sunday. A total of 14,232 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday also reported 14 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, of whom one case was re-categorized as confirmed cases on the same day.

A total of 548 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, with 416 arriving from outside the mainland.

By the end of Sunday, 5,458 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 108 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 602 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,194 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 536 in Taiwan.