BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 18.3 percent year on year to 81.87 billion yuan (11.83 billion U.S. dollars) in October, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

This marked the seventh consecutive month for the country to witness positive growth in FDI. In the first 10 months, FDI went up 6.4 percent year on year, the data showed.