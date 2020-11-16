Xi's article on promoting law-based governance to be published

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on advancing law-based governance in all fields will be published Monday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the 22nd issue of the Qiushi Journal.

The article underscores the positive role played by the rule of law in modernizing China's governance system and capacity.

Upholding law-based governance in all fields is a notable strength of the state institution and national governance system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, says the article.

Representing the theoretical achievements and practical experience of the CPC's governance, socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics is also the most basic, stable, and reliable guarantee to the governance of systems, says the article.

The article calls for continuous commitment to law-based governance with an eye to strengthening the institutional foundation of China's good governance.

It stresses the importance to combine top-level design with law-based governance practices to improve the efficacy of laws in advancing the modernization of the national governance system and capacity.

The article urges officials at all levels to strengthen their awareness toward the rule of law, take the lead in respecting, learning about, observing, and applying the law, and set good examples in the country's system enforcement.