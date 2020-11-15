China's top procuratorate publishes criminal cases related to poverty relief

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has published three criminal cases involving the quick return of assets relevant to poverty relief in accordance with the law.

The cases cover crimes such as the misappropriation of public funds, fraud and embezzlement, as well as the refusal to pay labor remunerations in the poverty relief area.

The typical cases were issued to provide a reference for the handling of such cases and deter lawbreakers, said the SPP.

According to rules issued by the country's law enforcement authorities in July, as long as the criminal cases involve property and the fruits accruing therefrom in poverty alleviation, the return should be expedited in accordance with the law.

Noting that the timely return of property involved in such criminal cases affects the poor people's immediate interests, an official with the SPP said that procuratorial organs will further strengthen cooperation with courts and public security organs to promote the efficacy of the use of poverty relief assets and help the poor eradicate poverty and achieve prosperity.