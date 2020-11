KUNMING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province, which had the country's largest remaining poor population at the end of last year, has eradicated absolute poverty, officials said on Saturday.

The last nine counties in the province were delisted from the poverty-stricken county list, which meant all its 88 poverty-stricken counties have shaken off poverty, said Huang Yunbo, director of the provincial poverty alleviation office.