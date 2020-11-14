Beijing reports one imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- One new imported asymptomatic case of COVID-19 was reported in Beijing on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

A 53-year-old man arrived in Beijing from Toronto, Canada, on Thursday. After undergoing a nucleic acid test at the customs, he was sent to a designated hotel for quarantine.

One day later, the customs reported that he tested positive for the virus. The man was immediately sent to the Beijing Ditan Hospital, where he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic carrier.

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on Friday.