Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong sees 2 more untraceable COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    12:26, November 14, 2020

HONG KONG, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including two local cases of unknown origin.

Of the newly reported cases, two had a travel history during the incubation period. Two of the remaining four local cases had an unknown source of infection, involving a 56-year-old male who works at a medical library and a 65-year-old retiree. Hong Kong's tally was raised to 5,436.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 116 patients are still being treated in hospitals, including six in critical condition. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York