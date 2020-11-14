Decision on qualification of HKSAR LegCo members necessary to set things right: HKSAR chief executive

HONG KONG, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on the qualification of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s Legislative Council (LegCo) members is another necessary move to set things right, Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam said.

The HKSAR government announced the disqualification of four LegCo members following the decision adopted by China's top legislature, and the decision has set clear rules for the legal liability of LegCo members who violate the oath after being sworn in, and left no room for muddling through, Lam said in a Facebook post Thursday night.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Hong Kong's economy, while the so-called sanctions imposed by the United States on Hong Kong have dealt an additional heavy blow, she said.

"Did the LegCo members, who personally visited the U.S. last year to lobby the U.S. Congress and the U.S. government to sanction Hong Kong, care about the interests of Hong Kong and survival of local industries? When they begged foreign governments to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs, did they still remember that they have sworn allegiance to the Basic Law and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China?" she asked.

She pointed out that as for NPC Standing Committee's decision, certain local politicians have resorted to the same trick again, wantonly smearing it under the guise of democracy, human rights and freedom, while foreign governments and political organizations took the opportunity to confound right and wrong and attack the country.

She believed that quite a few Hong Kong people have come to see the facts clearly and should not allow anyone to undermine "one country, two systems" and endanger national security.