Xi sends letter to China forum on int'l legal cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping sent a letter to the China Forum on International Legal Cooperation (2020) that was held in Beijing Friday.

Noting that the joint building of the Belt and Road requires a sound law-based business environment, Xi said China always adheres to the principle of openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and is willing to work with all parties to actively engage in international legal cooperation to provide legal support to the building of an open economy and advancing global economic recovery.

China welcomes friends from the legal and jurisprudential communities of all countries to attend the forum, Xi said, calling on the attendees to have in-depth exchanges and build consensus conforming to the theme of "international legal cooperation in the context of COVID-19."

Xi also encouraged the attendees to contribute wisdom and strength to promote the joint building of the Belt and Road through legal measures and offer robust solutions to tackling global challenges.