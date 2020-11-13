China, ROK coast guards conduct joint patrol in designated waters

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese coast guard authority has joined hands with its counterpart in the Republic of Korea (ROK) for the first ever joint patrol in designated waters under a China-ROK fishing agreement, according to the China Coast Guard.

Based on the consensus reached at a China-ROK meeting on fishery law enforcement in 2020, the two countries each sent a ship to form the joint patrol team, patrolling 102.5 hours with a milage of 505.7 nautical miles in the provisional water areas designated by the bilateral fishing agreement.

While at sea, both sides shared working information via radio and exchanged opinions on deepening cooperation.

The two coast guard forces will further strengthen maritime law-enforcement cooperation in the next step, and jointly safeguard the order of fishing production in the provisional water areas designated by the agreement.