China refutes West criticism over decision on HK LegCo members' qualifications

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday refuted a few Western countries' criticism over the decision by the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee on the qualifications of Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) members, urging relevant personnel to stop meddling in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, in any form.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a media query at a daily press briefing.

"These few countries are in no position to criticize this decision. Their accusations are ill-founded, and people won't buy a word of it," said the spokesperson.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and the issue concerning the qualifications of its LegCo members is purely China's internal affair, which brooks no wanton accusations or interference by foreign countries, Wang said.

Wang said the decision conforms with the requirements of upholding and improving the "one country, two systems" policy and implementing law including the Basic Law and the law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong. It is also a necessary step to protect the rule of law in Hong Kong and its constitutional order.

"This conforms with the fundamental interests of all Chinese people, Hong Kong compatriots included. It serves to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and helps maintain Hong Kong's lasting stability and security, as well as prosperity and development," Wang said.

"We firmly support the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to perform its duties according to the law based on the decision," Wang added.

Public servants swearing an oath of allegiance to the national system is a common international practice, Wang said, citing similar practices in the United States and the United Kingdom. "It is only natural and imperative for the LegCo members, as the HKSAR's public servants, to sincerely endorse the Basic Law and swear allegiance to the HKSAR."

"Not a single country will turn a blind eye to public servants, including members of legislative bodies, breaking their oath or betraying their own country. The groundless accusations by some Western politicians exposed their double standards," Wang said.

The spokesperson urged relevant personnel to abide by international laws and basic norms governing international relations and stop interfering in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, in any form.

"Any attempt to exert pressure on China and undermine China's sovereignty, security, and development interests will never succeed," Wang added.