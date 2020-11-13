China commemorates 154th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held Thursday to commemorate the 154th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, a great national hero and patriot, and pioneer of China's democratic revolution.

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held the ceremony in downtown Beijing's Zhongshan Park, which is named after Sun.

In front of a statue of Sun, flowers were laid by officials from the CPPCC National Committee, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang Central Committee, the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the Beijing municipal government.

In China's southern city of Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, more than 200 participants from all walks of life bowed in front of Sun's former residence and representatives of over 40 organizations presented flower baskets to Sun's statue.

"The spirit of Sun Yat-sen is very inspiring for us to set up a business and gather strength," said Wang Senhai, deputy head of Zhongshan association of enterprises with foreign investment. "I've been participating in commemorative activities in Zhongshan for about six consecutive years."

Born in 1866 in Zhongshan's Cuiheng Village, Sun was the founder of the Kuomintang Party and is a revered revolutionary leader who played a pivotal role in overthrowing imperial rule in China.