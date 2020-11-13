Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 13, 2020
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 1.91 mln: Africa CDC

(Xinhua)    10:06, November 13, 2020

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,917,960, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 46,272 as of Thursday afternoon.

A total of 1,622,252 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The northern Africa region is the second most affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has reported the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 742, 394. 

