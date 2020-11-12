Central gov't office strongly condemns some HKSAR LegCo opposition lawmakers' resignation farce

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese central government office spokesperson on Thursday expressed strong condemnation against the so-called "resignation en masse" by some opposition lawmakers in the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The move, staged after the decision of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee on the qualification of the LegCo members, once again shows their head-strong stance to confront the central authorities, said the spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Office of the State Council, describing the move as a blatant challenge to the power of the central authorities and the authority of the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

The spokesperson said that it is a basic principle of any law-based society that holders of public office must meet the legal requirements and conditions and shoulder legal responsibilities for violation.

The decision on the qualification of the LegCo members as well as disqualifying the four LegCo lawmakers were meant to safeguard the rule of law and the constitutional order of the HKSAR, and will benefit the orderly operation of the legislative body and social stability. The measures were supported by Hong Kong residents, said the spokesperson.

The farce of so-called "resignation en masse" initiated by some opposition lawmakers, of whom 15 took part, fully exposed their nature to gain personal political interests in disregard of public interests, the spokesperson said, adding that this once again shows their head-strong stance to confront the central authorities.

They were in fact challenging the HKSAR Basic Law and the NPC Standing Committee's relevant interpretations and decision, and confronting the central authorities' overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

"We must sternly warn those opposition lawmakers that it is a miscalculated attempt to instigate confrontation and bank on external forces' interference to drag Hong Kong into chaos," the spokesperson said. "The central government and the HKSAR government are determined to safeguard Hong Kong's stability and set things right."

The spokesperson also expressed appreciation of the decision of some lawmakers, though being labeled "opposition," to continue performing their duties instead of participating in the "resignation en masse."

The spokesperson said the farce of "resignation en masse" will not affect the operation of the LegCo.

Having some of the sabotage elements reduced, the LegCo will only better play its constructive roles, the spokesperson said, expressing the hope that the remaining lawmakers will perform their duties and play a more active part in matters such as epidemic control, economic recovery and people's livelihood improvement.