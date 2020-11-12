Political groups in Hong Kong voice support for decision on qualification of HKSAR LegCo members

HONG KONG, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Major political groups in Hong Kong on Wednesday expressed firm support for the decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on the qualification of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s Legislative Council (LegCo) members.

The HKSAR government announced the disqualification of four LegCo members following the decision adopted by China's top legislature.

Pro-establishment LegCo members held a press meeting, saying that it is a decision made by NPC Standing Committee at the constitutional level and has constitutional status and legal effect.

Some opposition lawmakers, said the pro-establishment lawmakers, have always been hostile to the central authorities and resistant to the Chinese mainland.

They have repeatedly tested the bottom line of "one country, two systems" and the red line of the national security law in Hong Kong with their words and deeds, and abused LegCo procedure rules in an attempt to paralyze the governance of the LegCo and the government, said the pro-establishment lawmakers.

Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong said this decision excludes people who endanger the interests of the country and Hong Kong from serving as LegCo members, which helps safeguard national security and interests, safeguard Hong Kong's social stability and ensure that "one country, two systems" will always develop in the right direction.

The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions said the decision is constitutional and legal, defines the bottom line and the political ethics that LegCo members should conform to, firmly grasp the correct direction of "one country, two systems", and safeguard the fundamental interests and wishes of the vast majority of Hong Kong residents.

The Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong said the decision is also of great significance to Hong Kong's full and accurate implementation of the basic law and should be supported by all sectors of Hong Kong society.

The New People's Party said the decision sets clear norms for the future conduct of LegCo members. It is hoped that the decision can set things right and more people who truly love their country and Hong Kong will run for the LegCo in the future, so that the work of the LegCo can develop in the right direction in accordance with the basic law.

The Liberal Party of Hong Kong said the decision not only deals with the issue of extending the qualifications of members of the current LegCo, but also applies to similar situations that may occur in the future, pointing out the direction for the improvement of the mechanism.

HKCPPCC (Provincial) Members Association said the decision is based on sufficient legal basis to ensure that Hong Kong is governed by Hong Kong people with patriots as the main body, and at the same time has a solid foundation of public opinion.