Liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR solemnly condemns opposition lawmakers' resignation en masse

HONG KONG, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday strongly condemned the 15 members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) for "making a scene of resigning en masse" on the pretext of the disqualification of four LegCo members.

The HKSAR government announced the disqualification following the decision adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on the qualification of LegCo members on Wednesday.

The liaison office said this is a just move to safeguard Hong Kong's overall and long-term interests and has won the welcome and support of the mainstream public opinion in Hong Kong society.

The opposition lawmakers' resignation en masse is an act opposing the decision of the NPC Standing Committee and "one country, two systems," which is doomed to destroy their own political future but will not affect the progress of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong.

A spokesperson of the office said opposition lawmakers have been struggling and capricious about whether to stay or not since the NPC Standing Committee decided that the 6th LegCo would continue to discharge duties for at least another year in accordance with the law.

In August and September, they made a "political decision" to stay in the LegCo on the grounds of "public support" resulted from their "polls." But the high-profile declaration of "resign en masse with no hesitation" made by the 15 opposition lawmakers was not based on any polls.

The spokesperson cited reports that some of them have been coerced and that the whole resignation en masse has been manipulated by someone in the dark. Their "irresponsible remarks" reveal that they do not take their duties as LegCo members seriously and have no political responsibility to serve the public. What they are thinking about is only their own political self-interest.

The 15 opposition lawmakers' resignation is not only irresponsible to themselves, but also deviates from the voters who voted for them, the spokesperson said. By tying themselves up with those who do not meet the statutory conditions and requirements of LegCo members, they are also declaring themselves as being disqualified from holding public office in the HKSAR and serving the people of Hong Kong.

"They fantasize about playing the sad card by resigning, and the result will only be to create a tragedy for themselves. As for some people's delusion of creating influence in the world and winning sympathy and support, it is doomed to be futile. We will never be afraid of unreasonable interference by outside forces. As long as we do our own thing well, we will take a more steady course and Hong Kong will do even better," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the demand for political loyalty to politicians is not unique to the Chinese mainland or Hong Kong, but is an internationally recognized basic value. The HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China. Patriotism and love for Hong Kong are the political ethics that politicians in the HKSAR should have and are also the fundamental requirements of the Constitution and the basic law.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the central authorities have always attached great importance to strengthening ties with all sectors of Hong Kong society and advocated pooling the strength of all parties to jointly promote the cause of "one country, two systems" under the banner of love for country and love for Hong Kong. As a matter of fact, the opposition has always been able to become members of the LegCo and various departments of the HKSAR government through legal channels and has the opportunity to assume the responsibility of building Hong Kong rationally and pragmatically, the spokesperson added.

In Western politics, there is a concept of "loyal opposition", which requires political participants with different views to be loyal to the existing constitutional system, to offer constructive criticism, but never to betray the state. This is the accepted rules of the game. However, a small number of members have broken their oath, "not supporting", "not pledging allegiance", wantonly destroying the constitutional order of the HKSAR, intending to paralyze the governance, and colluding with external forces to intervene in Hong Kong's affairs. They have crossed the political bottom line and will inevitably be abandoned by the system.

The spokesperson stressed that the behavior of a few people will not affect the implementation of NPC Standing Committee's decision, the operation of the Legislative Council will become smooth and orderly, and the "one country, two systems" system will continue to progress.