Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

East China city to host World Industrial Design Conference

(Xinhua)    09:07, November 12, 2020

JINAN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 World Industrial Design Conference is scheduled to be held from Nov. 25 to 29 in the city of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, the organizer said Wednesday.

The conference is aimed at promoting the deep integration of industrial design with economic and social development, while boosting design exchanges and cooperation between countries and regions, said Yu Xiaodong, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, at a press briefing in Jinan, capital of Shandong Province.

The conference, to be jointly hosted by the ministry and the Shandong provincial government, will include an exposition of top industrial designs and an industry forum.

The event has been successfully held three times since 2016, attracting design organizations, companies and colleges from over 30 countries and regions each time.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York