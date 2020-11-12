East China city to host World Industrial Design Conference

JINAN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 World Industrial Design Conference is scheduled to be held from Nov. 25 to 29 in the city of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, the organizer said Wednesday.

The conference is aimed at promoting the deep integration of industrial design with economic and social development, while boosting design exchanges and cooperation between countries and regions, said Yu Xiaodong, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, at a press briefing in Jinan, capital of Shandong Province.

The conference, to be jointly hosted by the ministry and the Shandong provincial government, will include an exposition of top industrial designs and an industry forum.

The event has been successfully held three times since 2016, attracting design organizations, companies and colleges from over 30 countries and regions each time.