Beijing sets targets for air quality improvement

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Beijing, on Wednesday, released precise control targets for major air pollutant concentrations this autumn and winter as the capital's latest effort to fight for cleaner air.

Beijing has pledged to limit the average concentration of PM2.5 to no more than 45 micrograms per cubic meter and the number of heavy pollution days to one from October to December, according to the Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau.

From January to March 2021, the city will strive to keep the average PM2.5 concentration within 54 micrograms per cubic meter and the heavy pollution day number under five.

Beijing will launch 37 targeted measures to comprehensively tackle air pollution this autumn and winter, focusing on fields including energy, industry, transportation structure optimization, and emergency responses to heavily polluted weather, the bureau said.