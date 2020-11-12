Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Xinjiang reports no new confirmed, asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for 3 days

(Xinhua)    08:07, November 12, 2020

A medical worker stands by as people line up to have their samples collected for nucleic acid testing in Shufu County of Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

URUMQI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has reported no new confirmed or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 for three consecutive days, as of Tuesday.

Twenty-six confirmed cases had been cured and discharged from hospital as of Tuesday, accounting for one third of the total confirmed cases reported in Xinjiang since an asymptomatic case was identified on Oct. 24.

As of Tuesday, Xinjiang had a total of 52 confirmed cases, all in Kashgar, and 292 asymptomatic cases in Kashgar and the Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. Sixty asymptomatic cases had been released from medical observation.

