Tokyo's COVID-19 cases top 300-mark for 1st time since August

(Xinhua)    17:54, November 11, 2020

TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo on Wednesday reported 317 new daily COVID-19 cases, marking the first time that cases have surpassed the 300-mark since August 20.

The latest figure for the capital of 14 million is also the second straight day that COVID-19 cases have topped 200, with Tokyo's cumulative total now standing at 33,377.

Tokyo has been the hardest-hit by the virus among Japan's 47 prefectures, with the number of infections marking a distinctive rise since the beginning of this month, according to officials.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said the average daily number of new cases in the city over the previous seven days has exceeded 200.

This is the same increasing pace as was logged in late August when the virus' spread nationwide reached its peak.

"The government is dealing with the situation with maximum vigilance," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a coronavirus task force meeting on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

