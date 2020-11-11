Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Chinese, U.S. militaries discuss humanitarian assistance, disaster relief

(Xinhua)    17:32, November 11, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and U.S. militaries on Wednesday started an online seminar to share experiences on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.

As the 16th of its kind, the three-day exchange event will cover topics including the military's participation in fighting floods and typhoons, and in COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, as well as military-civilian cooperation.

The seminar was held both in China's Nanjing and the United States's Hawaii via video link.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

