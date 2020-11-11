Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Philippines' COVID-19 cases pass 400,000-mark as economy reopens

(Xinhua)    16:28, November 11, 2020

MANILA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday reported 1,672 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 401,416.

The DOH said that 311 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 362,217. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 7,710 with 49 new deaths.

The DOH said it has tested over 4.81 million people so far in the country of about 110 million population.

The ministry has renewed its call for increased vigilance despite the decreasing number of recorded daily cases in efforts to keep the number of coronavirus infections at low and mitigate the pandemic's impact on the economy.

"We need to be more vigilant, prepared, always cautious and aware and follow the minimum health standards such as washing hands, physical distancing and avoiding crowds," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told an online briefing on Wednesday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the Philippines "scored significant gains" in combating the coronavirus disease.

"We have ramped up our health systems capacity over the past few months of battling with this pandemic," he said on Monday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York