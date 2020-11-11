BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's October auto sales rose 12.5 percent year-on-year to 2.57 million as the market warmed alongside government policies to spur consumption, data from an industry association showed on Wednesday.

The rise marked the sixth consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth. Auto sales rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Auto sales totaled 19.7 million in the first 10 months, down 4.7 percent year-on-year.