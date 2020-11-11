WEIHAI, China, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 Chen Meng beat her compatriot Sun Yingsha 4-1 in the finals of the ITTF Women's World Cup here on Tuesday.

Coming from 6-10 down, No. 3 seed Sun tied the first set 10-10 and then clinched it 13-11.

Top seed Chen regrouped herself and claimed the following four straight sets 11-6, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 to win her first World Cup.

"This victory is a significant breakthrough for me. About half a month ago, I got the national championship here, and now I'm the World Cup winner," said Chen.

Eyeing the ITTF Finals to be held from November 19 to 22 in Zhengzhou, China, Chen hoped she can carry the momentum into the tournament.

"This win will boost my confidence and help me chase glory in the ITTF Finals," Chen added.

World No. 2 Mima Ito from Japan came out the winner in the third place playoff by overcoming 37-year-old German Han Ying 11-2, 11-7, 11-9, 11-4 in half an hour.

Han lost to Chen in a seven-game thriller four hours earlier and looked fatigued in the duel with Ito.

"I am satisfied with the result. After losing to Sun in the semifinals this afternoon, I adjusted my mindset and quickly got into the third place match," said Ito.