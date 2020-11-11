HONG KONG, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Tuesday that it strongly opposed the so-called sanctions by the U.S. government against four Chinese mainland and Hong Kong officials.

The HKSAR government said it is not intimidated by such despicable behavior, and will resolutely continue to implement the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR.

The United States announced so-called sanctions against two heads of Chinese government agencies responsible for Hong Kong affairs and two HKSAR government officials on the grounds that Hong Kong implemented the national security law.

"The repeated blatant and barbaric interference in the internal affairs of the HKSAR by the U.S. government is another vivid example of unreasonable bullying act against the Central People's Government and the HKSAR government officials who safeguard national security. This will undermine Hong Kong-U.S. relations at various levels, and is resented by many people locally and around the world," a spokesperson of the HKSAR government stressed.

"Laws governing national security are matters for the sovereign state, regardless of whether it is a unitary or federal system of government. Enforcement of national security is likewise under the purview of the central authorities," said the spokesperson.

The national security law for Hong Kong, enacted by the National People's Congress Standing Committee, is in line with all these general features, and in recognition of the HKSAR's special status, authorizes the HKSAR government to be the main enforcement entity, the spokesperson said.

"Article 4 of the national security law for Hong Kong specifies that human rights shall be respected and protected in safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, and the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the HKSAR Basic Law as well as the provisions in international covenants as applied to Hong Kong shall be protected in accordance with the law," said the spokesperson.

The duty to safeguard national security is an immense responsibility, protecting the life and interests of the 7.5 million Hong Kong residents as well as the 1.4 billion people in the mainland. The HKSAR government will continue to safeguard national security without fear, the spokesperson said.