MACAO, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Macao's overall residential property price index from July to September increased by 0.4 percent over the previous period from June to August to 269.0, the special administrative region's statistics service said here Tuesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the indices for the Macao Peninsula, and Taipa and Coloane both rose by 0.4 percent to 269.9 and 265.4 respectively.

The index for existing residential units went up by 0.1 percent to 289.4, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula, and Taipa and Coloane rising by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively to 283.1 and 315.5.

Analyzed by year of building's completion, the indices for residential units built between six and 10 years ago and for those completed in five years or less went up by 1.6 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units grew by 1.5 percent to 281.0.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square meters and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square meters increased by 1.0 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, while the index for residential units with a floor area of 100 square meters or more fell by 0.2 percent.

The overall residential property price index in the third quarter of 2020 went up by 1.1 percent from the second quarter. The indices for existing residential units and pre-sale residential units showed respective growth of 1.2 percent and 1.0 percent.