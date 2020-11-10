MACAO, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Macao's transport and storage sector recorded a revenue of 24.85 billion patacas (about 3.11 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, up by 1.0 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region's statistic service said here on Tuesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the expenditure of the transport and storage sector totaled 21.01 billion patacas (about 2.63 billion dollars) in 2019, up by 1.6 percent year-on-year.

As the growth rate of revenue was slightly lower than that of expenditure, the gross surplus dropped by 1.9 percent year-on-year to 3.83 billion patacas (about 479.59 million dollars), the DSEC report added.

The gross surplus ratio and gross surplus-expenditure ratio inched down by 0.5 percentage points and 0.6 percentage points respectively to 15.4 percent and 18.3 percent.

The gross value added stood at 8.47 billion patacas (about 1.06 billion dollars) in 2019, representing a rise of 6.0 percent year-on-year.

The gross fixed capital formation of this sector surged by 48.4 percent year-on-year to 1.64 billion patacas (about 205.36 million dollars), attributable to the acquisition of fixed assets such as property, machinery and equipment.

The operating establishments in the transport and storage sector increased by 134 year-on-year to 3,324 in 2019, with the number of persons engaged rising by 723 to 21,264.