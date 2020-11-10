Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Tuesday that it received reports of 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including one that was domestically transmitted and 21 imported cases.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Monday, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, three each in Fujian and Sichuan, two in Beijing, one each in Tianjin, Zhejiang and Shaanxi.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,624 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,258 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 366 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,267. Of them, 426 patients were still being treated, including six in severe condition.

Altogether 81,207 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 17,465 close contacts were still under medical observation after 422 were discharged Monday, according to the commission.

Also on Monday, 25 new asymptomatic cases, including 24 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, said the report, adding that one asymptomatic case from outside the mainland was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

The commission said 786 asymptomatic cases, including 486 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 5,380 confirmed cases, including 107 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 578 cases, including seven deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 5,146 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 526 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.