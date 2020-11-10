China to open wider, bring more cooperation opportunities: spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will open its doors wider and wider, and bring more and more opportunities for cooperation, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press conference as recent statistics from China's National Bureau of Statistics, the Ministry of Commerce, and the General Administration of Customs showed that the Chinese economy is steadily recovering.

Wang said China has made significant strategic achievements in epidemic prevention and control, and economic and social operations are steadily recovering, which fully indicates the strong resilience and huge potential of China's economy.

Authoritative international institutions, including the International Monetary Fund, have predicted China will be the only major economy that can maintain positive growth this year.

He said that with the recovery and stabilization of the Chinese economy and the building of a new development pattern, China's role in promoting the global economic recovery and growth will be more obvious.

In the first three quarters of this year, China's import and export trade volumes with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea have risen against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-financial direct investment of Chinese enterprises in countries along the Belt and Road surged 29.7 percent year on year to reach 13.02 billion U.S. dollars, according to Wang.

China has announced recently it will steadfastly expand all-round opening up and make efforts to turn its market into a market for the world, a market shared by all and a market accessible to all.

Noting that China has a massive market with a population of 1.4 billion, a middle-income group of more than 400 million, and a market with the biggest potential in the world, Wang said China will open its doors wider and wider and bring more and more opportunities for cooperation.

"We will work with other countries to further strengthen cooperation on pandemic prevention and control, actively safeguard the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, unswervingly promote the building of an open world economy, and inject more positive energy into the global economic recovery," he said.