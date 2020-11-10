MACAO, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Macao's wholesale and retail business recorded a revenue of 130.38 billion patacas (about 16.33 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, up by 0.7 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region's statistic service said here on Monday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the expenditure of the wholesale and retail sector stood at 119.39 billion patacas (about 14.95 billion dollars), up by 1.7 percent year-on-year.

The gross surplus totaled 12.27 billion patacas (about 1.54 billion dollars) in 2019, representing a year-on-year decrease of 13.0 percent, the DSEC report added.

The gross value added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy fell by 4.3 percent year-on-year to 24.02 billion patacas (about 3.01 billion dollars), and the gross fixed capital formation declined by 48.6 percent to 1.07 billion patacas (about 133.98 million dollars).

There were 15,741 wholesale and retail establishments, market stalls and fixed street stalls operating in 2019, an increase of 190 year-on-year.

The total number of persons engaged in wholesale and retail rose by 2008 to 72,059, with employees accounting for 82.0 percent of the total.