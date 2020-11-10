China's procuratorates conduct trans-provincial prison inspection

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top procuratorate said on Monday that it launched a trans-provincial inspection campaign in prisons, the first of its kind.

Since the end of October, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) had dispatched a team of inspectors selected from procuratorial organs in the provinces of Fujian, Hebei and Guizhou to inspect three prisons in the provinces of Shaanxi, Guangdong and Hunan, respectively.

The campaign, which will last a month, is focused on penalty enforcement, prison administration, and education on criminals, according to the SPP.

Investigation and punishment for duty crimes are also required to promote the inspection work.