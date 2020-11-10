Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
Senior CPC official stresses security during inspection

(Xinhua)    09:08, November 10, 2020

YINCHUAN, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for more efforts to study the Peaceful China initiative.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from Nov. 7 to 9.

Visiting a local community, Guo urged efforts to solve disputes among people and promote ethnic solidarity.

Security at the community-level should be safeguarded to ensure that the people can live a happy life, Guo said.

Addressing a symposium with officials from various provinces, Guo urged better studying overall and strategic issues, including the Peaceful China and the rule of law initiatives, as well as high-quality development.

