WASHINGTON, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The United States on Monday announced more than a dozen sanctions against Syrian entities and military officials to further pressure the Syrian government.

According to a statement by the Treasury Department, the sanctions designated the head of Syrian Air Force Intelligence, the head of Syrian Political Security Directorate, two members of the Syrian Parliament, the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum, two entities owned by the Syrian Ministry of Defense, among others.

All property and interests of the property of the designated entities and the individuals in the United States have been blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.

The latest move is the Treasury's fifth round of Syria-related actions since the provisions of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 (Caesar Act) came into force, according to the statement.

The Caesar Act aims to sanction the Syrian government for its alleged "war crimes" against the Syrian people. The law also includes sanctions on any party that might aid the Syrian government.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has said that the United States is practicing "economic terrorism" against Syria, claiming the sanctions under the Caesar Act are based on lies and fabricated claims.