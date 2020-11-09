Nation to continue talks with India in border areas

Indian and Chinese national flags flutter side by side at the Raisina hills in New Delhi, India, in this file photo. [Photo/Xinhua]

China and India will maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and jointly resolve issues while maintaining peace and stability in border regions, the Ministry of National Defense said on Sunday.

On Friday, military officials from both countries held the eighth China-India corps-commander-level meeting in Chushul, a village on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control. The previous meeting was held in Chushul on Oct 12.

"The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of China-India border areas," the ministry said.

Both sides agreed to earnestly fulfill the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and ensure front-line troops exercise restraint and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations.

They also agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and to push for settlement of other issues to jointly maintain peace and stability in the border areas.

Both sides agreed to hold another meeting in the near future.