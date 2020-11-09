16th Chinese American Film Festival, TV Festival held virtually amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 16th Chinese American Film Festival (CAFF) and Chinese American TV Festival (CATF) was held virtually Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 2005 by EDI Media Inc., the festival is a cultural event to promote film and television industry exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States and to enhance the influence and visibility of China's outstanding film and television works in international markets.

The annual event was usually held in November in the U.S. city of Los Angeles, but was forced to move online this year as the world battles the ongoing pandemic.

Donnie Yen won the CAFF Best Actor in a Leading Role Golden Award for his performance in "Ip Man 4," the latest installment in the Chinese martial arts film franchise "Ip Man" based on the life of a legendary Wing Chun master.

Sammi Cheng won the CAFF Best Actress in a Leading Role Golden Angel Award for her performance in thriller film "Fatal Visit," based on Candace Chong's acclaimed play "Murder in San Jose."

Qin Hao and Charmaine Sheh won the CATF Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role for television series "The Bad Kids" and "Winter Begonia," respectively.

Warner Bros.' sci-fi action film "Tenet" took home the award for the Most Popular U.S. Film in China this year. The film directed by Christopher Nolan has grossed about 456 million yuan (around 68.97 million U.S. dollars) in Chinese mainland for a worldwide cume of 350.8 million dollars to date.