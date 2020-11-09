Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's "ice city" to offer subsidies to boost winter tourism

(Xinhua)    10:42, November 09, 2020

HARBIN, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- More than 400 cultural and recreational activities will be held in Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, with 48 million yuan (about 7.26 million U.S. dollars) in subsidies granted to boost tourism during its upcoming ice and snow season.

The winter tourism season, scheduled to last from November to April 2021, will see various activities involving tourism, culture, arts, fashion, sports and economic cooperation in Harbin, dubbed China's "ice city."

The local government will distribute 48 million yuan in subsidies on online tourism platforms to attract more tourists to the city. Some tourism hot spots such as Harbin Ice and Snow World will offer discounted tickets.

To promote tourism amid the COVID-19 epidemic, Harbin will create diversified winter tourism products for tourists.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York