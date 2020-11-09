China's non-ferrous metal industry sees steady output growth

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's non-ferrous metal industry saw its output rise steadily in recent months, with product prices recovering above pre-epidemic levels, official data showed.

The output of 10 types of non-ferrous metals hit 45.18 million tonnes from January to September, up 3.5 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The industry's confidence index rebounded to 50.1 in the third quarter, up 1 percentage point from the second quarter and also the highest since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Non-ferrous metal prices have stayed high in recent months, exceeding the pre-epidemic levels, data showed.