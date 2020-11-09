China's express delivery index rises in October

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery activities were more active in October compared with the previous month, industrial data showed.

The China express delivery index stood at 108.6 percent last month, up 0.5 percentage points from September, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. The index, based on data from large logistics firms operating delivery services, provides a measure of business activity.

The business sector and rural areas saw more express deliveries in October compared to the previous month following the country's steady economic recovery.

Business activities in related industries have basically returned to the level of the same period last year. The sub-indexes for business express delivery in the manufacturing and service sectors stood at 111.9 percent and 109.9 percent respectively.

The employment situation in the sector continued to improve. In October, the sub-index for employment climbed 0.6 percentage points from the previous month to 103.9 percent.