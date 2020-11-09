Prices of most China's production goods increase

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Most major production goods monitored by the government posted higher prices in the last 10 days of October compared with the previous 10 days, official data showed.

Of the 50 goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 27 goods saw their prices rise during the period, with 18 posting dropping prices and five seeing their prices unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Liquefied natural gas led the upward trend in prices, followed by polybutadiene and natural rubber, according to the NBS.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 1,700 wholesalers and distributors in 24 provinces and regions.