Key continuous beam closed in Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway

JAKARTA, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Another major progress has been made in the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway, as the DK121 rigid frame continuous beam, a key project of girder erection in the direction of No. 4 Box Girder Yard from Bandung to Jakarta, was successfully closed on Saturday, paving the way for subsequent girder erection and rail-laying.

The construction of DK121 continuous beam was undertaken by the Second Branch of China Railway Group Limited (CREC) in Indonesia, which is the first pre-stress cast-in-place continuous box girder passed by the girder erection direction of No. 4 Box Girder Yard of CREC.

It is located at the No. 223-No. 226 pier of DK1203 bridge, with a total length of 211.6 meters. The geological conditions are complicated, and the pile foundation is located in the silt layer of volcanic ash, with an average length of more than 60 meters.

The continuous beam crosses five independent lanes of the highway ramp, with a large traffic flow. Therefore, the construction safety and quality are the critical control point of the whole line, and the project is a critical one on the passage of box girder erection.

In order to ensure the safe and orderly construction progress of the continuous beam during the COVID-19 epidemic, the Bridge Work Area of the Second Branch planned ahead and deployed carefully, took the construction as a high-risk process to carry out whole-process monitoring, and strengthened the management of personnel, mechanical equipment and construction organization.

Meanwhile, The Chinese company attached great importance to localization management, employed a large number of local workers, and regularly carried out education and training of technology, safety and quality.

During the construction process, Chinese technicians conducted on-site practical training on construction techniques for local workers, effectively improved their working skills, and cultivated a large amount of professional and technical workers for Indonesia.

The Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway, an important part of Jakarta-Surabaya highway corridor, is the first 350km/h standard high-speed railway in Indonesia and in Southeast Asia as a whole.

When the 142.3-km high-speed railway project is completed, the travel time between Jakarta and Bandung will be reduced to 40 minutes, compared to more than three hours currently.