Danish green food displayed at CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai has seen the largest-ever representation of Danish food companies.

The Danish pavilion of the third CIIE, which covers 300 square meters, held its opening ceremony Friday to display healthy food items.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Denmark.

A total of 23 Danish enterprises in food and related fields participated in the expo that runs from Nov. 5 to 10, including the hog production giant Danish Crown. The company with over-130-year history recently opened a production facility in China.

"Our company is committed to providing sustainable meat products for Chinese consumers," said Soren Tinggaard, Vice President of China Business Development of Danish Crown. "We have full control over our products from the farmer to the final consumer, and we highly focus on animal welfare without the use of any hormones in our products."

In addition to the offline display, Denmark is also actively exploring online sales channels at the expo. Danish Consulate General in Shanghai has forged cooperation with the Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo.

"Food is one of the strongholds in the tradition of Denmark. It's also about credibility that you can actually trust Danish foodstuff," said Thomas Ostrup Moller, Danish ambassador to China.