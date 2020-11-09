Better integration into nation's overall development helps Hong Kong boost economy: senior HKSAR gov't official

HONG KONG, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said on Sunday that Hong Kong's better integration into the overall development of the country is an important driving force for the resumption of Hong Kong's economic growth.

Cheung said in his blog that China has resolved to expand its opening up, offering a golden opportunity for Hong Kong's economic development, and it is certain that Hong Kong can better integrate into the overall development of the country by actively participating in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and playing its key role in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) international cooperation.

Cheung said that the proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 mentioned the maintenance of Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and emphasized the full and accurate implementation of the principles of "one country, two systems," "the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy.

Cheung said the enactment of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR at the state level has brought about remarkable results in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, strengthening the framework of "one country, two systems," and restoring Hong Kong's stability.

He said the country's success in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic and its rapid economic recovery are encouraging. The HKSAR government will spare no efforts in combating the disease by taking prudent and strict preventive and control measures and strive to resume cross-boundary people flow with the mainland and Macao to revitalize the local economy.