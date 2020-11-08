Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China, India hold 8th corps commander level meeting

(Xinhua)    16:05, November 08, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday said the 8th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on Nov. 6 in Chushul.

The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of China-India border areas, said a joint press release of the meeting.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, it said.

Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, it said.

They also agreed to have another round of meeting soon, said the document.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York