China, India hold 8th corps commander level meeting

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday said the 8th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on Nov. 6 in Chushul.

The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of China-India border areas, said a joint press release of the meeting.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, it said.

Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, it said.

They also agreed to have another round of meeting soon, said the document.