Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

A total of 28 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report. Of the new imported cases, nine were reported in Shannxi, seven in Shanghai, four in Hubei, two each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Sichuan, and one each in Shanxi and Fujian.

Four new suspected COVID-19 cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 3,571 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,224 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 347 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,212. Of them, 410 patients were still being treated, including seven in severe condition.

Altogether 81,168 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 16,618 close contacts were still under medical observation after 924 were discharged Saturday, according to the commission.

Also on Saturday, 36 new asymptomatic cases, including 34 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, while three asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 824 asymptomatic cases, including 508 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 5,364 confirmed cases, including 107 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 573 cases, including seven deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 5,139 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 523 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.