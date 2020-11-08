Biden declares victory after divided election, Trump refuses to concede defeat

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared victory in the 2020 presidential race on Saturday night, while U.S. President Donald Trump refused to concede defeat.

In a speech delivered from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden urged unity and reached out directly to Trump's supporters, as the country continues to reel from partisan fights and deepening social division.

"Let's give each other a chance," he said, urging Democrats and Republicans to "stop treating our opponents as our enemy."

Earlier in the day, Trump said that the 2020 election is "far from over," vowing to take legal actions.

Biden's speech came a few hours after he had been projected by multiple U.S. media outlets to have won over 270 electoral votes.

According to U.S. TV networks, over 74 million Americans casted their ballots for Biden, while over 70 million voted for Trump, showcasing a deep division in the country.